Game Show is hip to Lingo
Game Show Network is adding international word-game show Lingo to its
lineup.
The network ordered up 20 episodes of the Americanized version of
Lingo, Europe's longest-running game show.
To keep costs down, show producers The Gurin Co. will bring host Chuck
Woolery and American contestants to the Netherlands to shoot on the original
Lingo set.
The game gets its American debut in August.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.