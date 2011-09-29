Game On: Comcast, FiOS TV Coming to Xbox

Microsoft, looking to fatten its living-room footprint, is working with Comcast and Verizon Communications to bring TV to the software giant's Xbox 360 broadband-connected game console, according to industry sources.

Within the next few weeks Comcast will make Xfinity On Demand content available to Xbox users, while FiOS TV will make its full video service available, the sources said. AT&T has offered U-verse TV customers an option to use Xboxes as set-tops since last fall.

Comcast and Microsoft declined to comment.

Asked about the Xbox project, Verizon referred to a blog post by director of media relations Bobbi Henson. "Because FiOS TV is such a powerful, interactive, cloud-based service, it is a natural match for devices like game consoles," she said in part, adding that "we've demonstrated our ability to blend FiOS with gaming systems at events like the Consumer Electronics Show."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.