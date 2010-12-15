Gallen Signs First Look Deal With Sony

Producer Joel Gallen and his company Tenth Planet

Productions have signed a one-year first look deal with Sony Pictures

Television.

Sony and Gallen are currently producing the second season of

NBC's TheSing-Off. Tenth Planet is also preparing for its sixth season of America's Best Dance Crew for MTV.

"I'm excited to be entrenched in the series business after

so many years of focusing on Specials," he said. "I feel rejuvenated and

look forward to developing and producing many more projects with Sony."

Gallen has also hired Nikki Gillingham as head of

development for Tenth Planet. She most recently produced CNN Heroes for the shingle and worked with Gallen on the "Hope for

Haiti" telethon.

"For years Joel has been a leading creative force in

television," Gillingham said. "It's an honor to join him and the Tenth Planet

team, in developing new and innovative series programming."