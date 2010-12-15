Gallen Signs First Look Deal With Sony
Producer Joel Gallen and his company Tenth Planet
Productions have signed a one-year first look deal with Sony Pictures
Television.
Sony and Gallen are currently producing the second season of
NBC's TheSing-Off. Tenth Planet is also preparing for its sixth season of America's Best Dance Crew for MTV.
"I'm excited to be entrenched in the series business after
so many years of focusing on Specials," he said. "I feel rejuvenated and
look forward to developing and producing many more projects with Sony."
Gallen has also hired Nikki Gillingham as head of
development for Tenth Planet. She most recently produced CNN Heroes for the shingle and worked with Gallen on the "Hope for
Haiti" telethon.
"For years Joel has been a leading creative force in
television," Gillingham said. "It's an honor to join him and the Tenth Planet
team, in developing new and innovative series programming."
