Gallagher Wins OK for NTIA Post

Michael Gallagher Tuesday won the Senate Commerce Committee’s nod to head the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Gallagher, who had been acting NTIA administrator, replaced President Bush’s original appointee Nancy Victory. Also winning Commerce Committee approval were Cheryl Halpern and Elizabeth Courtney to be board members for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Gallagher yesterday announced a series of public meetings on spectrum management. NTIA will host the first meeting on Dec. 9 and will co-sponsor another in February with the National Academy of Sciences. The organization plans a third with the former Public Safety Wireless Network, a part of the Department of Homeland Security.

The public meetings will be the first opportunity for interested parties from outside the federal government to participate in the Bush Administration’s initiative to develop a U.S. spectrum policy for the 21st century promoting economic growth, ensuring national and homeland security and fostering new technologies.

The President’s spectrum initiative was launched to facilitate a modernized and improved spectrum management system and create incentives for more efficient and beneficial use of spectrum.