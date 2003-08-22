Gallagher tapped to head NTIA
Michael Gallagher is President’s Bush’s choice to head the National
Telecommunications and Information Administration.
He will replace Nancy Victory at an outpost known more for issuing reports
than actually influencing policy.
Currently, Gallagher is deputy chief of staff for commerce secretary Donald
Evans, who oversees the NTIA.
Gallagher has been a lobbyist for AirTouch Communications Inc. and Verizon
Wireless.
"Mike has demonstrated the management skills and policy background that will
be critical to serving in this position," Evans said. "I
believe Mike’s vast experience in telecommunications policy will serve the
department well, and I look forward to working with him on such critical issues
as the deployment of broadband and management of our nation’s airwaves."
