Galieote Promoted at Buena Vista

Laura Galieote has been promoted to vice president, finance and accounting for Buena Vista Television.Tom Malanga, senior VP of finance for BVTV to whom she will continue to report, made the announcement. Galieote had been executive director of finance and accounting for BVTV since 2003.

One year after joining BVTV in 1997 as senior financial analyst, Galietoe worked on the deal analysis for DirecTV and iNDEMAND and was part of the finance team that supported the negotiations in the groundbreaking pay TV deal with Encore Media in 1999.

Recently, she has been involved in business planning and analysis for syndication sales of My Wife and Kids, According to Jim and The Tony Danza Show as well as new licensing opportunities in VOD, cable, broadband and wireless.

Prior to BVTV, Galieote worked at Turner Pictures and Ernst & Young LLP. She is a CPA in California and a member of the Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting. Galieote earned her B.S. in business administration from California State University-Northridge. She is married and has two children.