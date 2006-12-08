Gaines to Replace Noonan at WGCL

Meredith's WGCL Atlanta has named Bill Gaines its new 4, 6 and 11 p.m. co-anchor. He replaced Rich Noonan who left last June.



He joins the station from WNCN Raleigh, N.C., but is no stranger to the Peach State, having worked at WMAZ Macon in his first TV job.



His resume also includes WWJ Detroit, WITI TV Milwaukee, and KGTV San Diego.