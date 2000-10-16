Gadzooks! its Zobmondo

With four syndicated strips in development, Stone Stanley is banking that something's gotta stick. The front-runner for NATPE looks like game/talk hybrid Zobmondo! (Stone Stanley is producing, Studios USA is distributing), based on the board game of the same name. The completed pilot, hosted by comic J.D. Roberto has panelists asking questions starting with the phrase 'Would you rather.,'"looks really strong," says one source close to the project.