G4 Reorganizes Executive Team

Adam Stotsky, who just in January was named as general manager of G4, has reorganized the network's executive team with the appointment of new heads of programming planning & acquisitions, marketing and brand creative.

Stotsky has promoted Matt Monos to senior VP, programming planning & acquisitions; previously VP, Monos will now have oversight of the day-to-day schedule for all dayparts, as well as identifying appropriate acquisitions for the network . Angehrn, also previously VP, has been upped to senior VP of marketing, and will now manage all marketing aspects of the network.

Lorenzo de Guttadauro, named to the newly-created position of senior VP, brand & creative, will oversee G4's brand expansion to include on-air, print and online design components. de Guttadauro comes to G4 from NBC Entertainment, where he served as senior VP, brand creative.

The network is still in the process of searching for an executive to lead development & production, collaborating with the creative community to develop original programming for all series and specials.