G4 Drops TechTV Handle

In a bid to return to its roots as a channel for video gamers, Comcast Corp.'s G4techTV cable network will change its name to G4 - Video Game Television.

The network's CEO, Charles Hirschhorn, announced the plan Tuesday morning at the Television Critics Association press tour. The company plans to spend millions of dollars to promote the new brand in a national marketing blitz, Hirschhorn told the group.

The name change is effective Feb. 15.

In a press conference before many of the nation's TV critics, the network showed clips from two new series, Formula D and Girls Gone Wired.

Formula D is about "drift," a type of auto racing that began several years ago on the streets of Japan as an underground sport. It's been featured in several video games that have hit the United States.

Girls Gone Wired is a "digital" beauty contest hosted by actor Hal Sparks. Dubbed the first video game pageant, prizes will include "Hottest Newcomer," "Sexiest Voice" and "Most Likely to Kick Enemy Ass." The network is betting that formula will be a hit with its core audience, 18-34 year old males. G4techTV claims to have the highest concentration of viewers in that demo of any cable network.

G4techTV was formed by the May with the merger of G4 and TechTV. It's available in 50 million cable and satellite homes nationwide.

