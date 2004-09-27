FYI: Roadshow Names Correspondent

WGBH Boston has named syndication, Black Entertainment Television, QVC Inc. and local TV veteran Clay Reynolds as a correspondent on its new Antiques Roadshow spinoff, Antiques Roadshow FYI.

The 26 half-hour series, which launches Jan. 19, 2005, will feature updates, appraiser profiles and other Road Show-related, magazine-style stories.

Among Reynold's credits are creating BET Shop, billed as the first home shopping show targeted to African Americans, and hosting, as well as hosting duties on QVC and syndicated talker, Danny!.

