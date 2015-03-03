FXX Renews ‘Man Seeking Woman’ for Second Season

FXX has renewed comedy Man Seeking Woman for a second season.

The series, which stars Jay Baruchel, will return next year with 10 more episodes.

Man Seeking Woman was the first original comedy that was developed exclusively for FXX (Legit was developed for FX before moving over to FXX). With the renewal, Man Seeking Woman also becomes the first series that originally started on FXX to get a second season pickup. The League, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and You’re the Worst all began on sister network FX.

In Live+7 to date, the first season of Man Seeking Woman is averaging 254,000 adults 18-34 and 353,000 adults 18-49, through five episodes. Both are well above FXX’s primetime average, which mainly includes old Simpsons episodes.