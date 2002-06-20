FX's Beach shows growth
FX sitcom Son of the Beach earned a solid 1.5 rating Monday night
for the premiere of its third season. The series, produced by radio shock jock
Howard Stern, averaged a 1.0 rating last year.
Still glowing from the success of original cop drama The Shield,
FX has picked up an original comedy, Lucky, starring Sex and the
City's John Corbett as a down-on-his-luck gambler. The 13-episode series is
produced by Castle Rock Entertainment and slated for a 2003 debut.
In search of its next hit, the network has commissioned new pilots, one from
actor/producer Paul Reiser about people walking in parallel lives, and another,
Snitch, from Columbia TriStar Television Distribution and Paramount Television, featuring a
hustler who is flipped and goes to work for federal agents.
