FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Returns April 3 (TCA)

FX will bring back the second half of its American Horror Story: Delicate series on April 3, the network announced prior to its Television Critics Association press event on Friday.

The four-episode, second half of the latest installment of the American Horror Story franchise follows the first segment which debuted on September 20. The series stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, and follows an actress who fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood, according to the network.

FX also said the April 13 season three premiere of its sports-documentary series Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu. The series tracks the dreams and worries of a working-class city in North Wales, U.K., as Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds guide the future of their historic club.

Other announcements include the April 26 debut of documentary series The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses, and the debut of two limited series on Hulu – The Veil (April 30) and Clipped (June 4), said the network.