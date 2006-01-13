FX Ups Saftler

FX Networks named 12-year veteran Chuck Saftler executive VP, FX Networks.

Saftler, most recently FX’s senior VP, Programming and Fox Movie Channel’s general manager, will continue general manager duties at Fox Movie Channel in addition to overseeing acquired programming, scheduling and operations at FX.

Saftler has been at FX since before it launched in 1994, joining FX Networks in 1993 as director of scheduling and rising to senior VP of programming in 2000.

Over the years, he helped negotiate rights for movies including Batman Begins and Anger Management and TV series including That ’70s Show, King of the Hill and Malcolm in the Middle. He added the general manager role at Fox Movie Channel in 2003.

Before FX, Saftler worked in research at KTLA Los Angeles and Columbia Pictures Television.

FX, Fox’s general-entertainment cable network, reaches some 87 million homes and averaged 1.2 million total viewers in prime during fourth quarter 2005.

Fox Movie Channel reaches some 30 million homes.