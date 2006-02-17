FX Streams Debut Of Ice Cube Video

FX will promote its new Ice Cube-produced reality show, Black. White. by premiering Cube’s latest music video on the Web.

The video for “Race Card,” the show’s theme song, will premiere on social networking site MySpace.com and be available exclusively to the site’s 55 million subscribers for the week of Feb. 20 – Feb. 26.

News Corp, which owns FX, bought MySpace’s parent company Intermix Media for a reported $580 million in July, 2005.

Six-part docu-reality series Black. White., in which a black and white family use makeup to trade races for several weeks, debuts on FX March 8 at 10 p.m.

Cube executive produced the series under his Cube Vision company, along with R.J. Cutler and Matt Alvarez. In return, FX helped produce the music video for “Race Card,” along with Cube Vision and DNA.

After the video’s six-day window on MySpace, it will be available from Feb. 27 to March 6 for online download at Yahoo!, AOL, TVGuide.com and BlackAmericaWeb.com, and via cell through Sprint, Nextel and Boost Mobile to GoTV.

Some of the internet and cell providers will also offer additional Black. White. materials including ring tones, wallpaper, a five-minute teaser clip, behind-the-scenes footage and promos.

FX, the general entertainment cable network owned by Fox, has promoted Stephanie Gibbons, the marketing executive behind the deal, to executive VP of marketing and pPromotion.

After joining FX in Dec. 2004, she helped launch campaigns around The Shield, Nip/Tuck, Over There and others, and is currently at work on promotions for the network’s upcoming limited series Thief. Prior to FX, she was senior VP, advertising and promotions, at Showtime.