FX Reorders Rescue Me

FX is giving hit firefighter drama Rescue Me another shot, ordering a second batch of episodes that should air in summer 2005. The sophomore summer season of the Sony Pictures Television-produced series will run between 13-15 episodes.

FX hasn't renewed its other sizzling summer drama, Nip/Tuck, for season three yet, but that is expected shortly.

Its third original series, cop drama The Shield, goes back into production in January, with new episodes airing as early as March 2005.