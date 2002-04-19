FX renews The Shield

FX is renewing gritty cop drama The Shield for

a second season.

The series attracts strong Nielsen Media Research ratings -- averaging a 3.2 rating and 2.4

million households since its debut March 12 -- but its controversial content has

caused some advertisers to pull their spots.

This week, industry executives said Subway Restaurants, The Gilette Co., Subaru of

America Inc., the U.S. Army and Honda Power Equipment joined the list of

defectors.

The Parents Television Council, spearheading a campaign against the show,

said 11 advertisers have dropped out so far.

FX, for its part, has said 11 new advertisers have come on board requesting

The Shield.