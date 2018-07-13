FX Orders Second Season of ‘Pose’

FX has renewed the dance musical series Pose. It will debut next year. The series premiered June 3.

“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with Pose, an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like Pose on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is Pose.”

Set in the 1980s, Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments of society in New York ball culture, the rise of the luxury universe and the downtown social and literary scene. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles. The cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

“Ryan Murphy and his talented collaborators Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Steve Canals, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh have truly outdone themselves with this triumphant show that is as universal in its themes of love and family as it is specific and important and one of a kind,” said Fox Television Group Chairmen and CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “We are so proud of what they’ve achieved and grateful to John and FX for their steadfast belief in the series.”

Pose was co-created by Murphy, Falchuk and Canals, with Murphy directing the first two episodes. The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Jacobson, Simpson, Woodall and Marsh.

The eight-episode first season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.