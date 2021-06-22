FX Orders ‘Class of ‘09’ Drama Series

FX has ordered a new suspense thriller series Class of 09, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, the network said Tuesday.

The eight-episode series follows a class of FBI agents reunited after the death of a mutual friends and examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices that we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy, said network officials.

Class of 09 is executive produced by Tom Rob Smith, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

“Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” said FX original programming president Gina Balian. “With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.”