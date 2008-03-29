FX, NBC Universal in $100M Film Deal
By Alex Weprin
FX and NBC Universal struck a deal to bring nearly all of Universal Pictures' 2008 movies to the cable network.
The deal, estimated to be worth about $100 million, will give FX the basic-cable rights to 15 films after the pay window, including The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Express. The deal also includes films from NBCU-owned Rogue Pictures and Focus Features.
“This deal is a tremendous vote of confidence in Universal Pictures. It has been a long time since we have seen a presale of this magnitude,” Universal Pictures Vice Chairman Rick Finkelstein says.
