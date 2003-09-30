FX, MTV Cancel Talk Shows
FX and MTV are canning their late night talk shows.
FX has stopped production on its Orlando Jones Show, which has
suffered from low ratings, but repeats will stay on through Nov. 14. Recent
ratings for the show have hovered around a 0.2 or 0.3.
MTV is dumping its late night entry The New Tom Green Show, which
started off well enough, with ratings around a 1.0, but has fallen as low a
0.3.
"In spite of critical acclaim, The New Tom Green Show was
unfortunately unable to sustain the initial rating success it enjoyed in its
earlier weeks," MTV said in a statement.
