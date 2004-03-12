FX Locks Up Arrested Marathon

Fox sister network FX will run a mini-marathon of Fox’s Arrested Development Sunday, March 21.

Fox loves the show but it has yet to catch on with viewers. "We’ve developed a lot of outstanding television at Imagine, but I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a comedy than I am of Arrested Development," said Ron Howard, the show’s executive producer and narrator.

"It’s the most critically-acclaimed series this season and we’re delighted that audiences will get to find out what all the noise is about when they sample the series on FX."

The six back-to-back episodes will start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Arrested Development stars Jason Bateman, Portia De Rossi and Jeffrey Tambor. Mitch Hurwitz is the creator and executive producer, along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and David Nevins for Twentieth Century Television and Imagine Television.