FX Gives ‘Fargo’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through April 16).

On the strength of nearly a quarter-billion TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its April 19 season three premiere, FX’s Fargois No. 1, moving up from second place during the previous week.

And for the second week in a row, cable shows sweep our top 5, with Flip or Flop Vegas (HGTV) and Cooper's Treasure (Discovery) returning from last time and now joined by "global event series" Genius—which you may recall National Geographic hyped with a Super Bowl ad—and This Is Life Live, which TLC is promoting as "eight life-changing stories in four nights."



Who's Spending What Where: April 17, 2017



1) Fargo, FX Network

Impressions: 245,691,445

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 94.72%

In-network Value: $2,977,915

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $611,848

2) Cooper's Treasure, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 156,796,328

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 92.34%

In-network Value: $1,798,206

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

3) Genius, National Geographic

Impressions: 145,933,120

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 90.36%

In-network Value: $1,928,645

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $720,173

4) Flip or Flop Vegas, HGTV

Impressions: 101,079,326

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 89.82%

In-network Value: $1,068,579

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) This Is Life Live, TLC Channel

Impressions: 91,762,567

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 89.75%

In-network Value: $722,285

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).