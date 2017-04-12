Investigation Discovery Gives ‘Casey Anthony’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push
By Jason Damata
B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through April 9).
On the strength of 210.8 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Sunday premiere, Investigation Discovery's three-part special Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery is No. 1. The tense promos promise "the untold story" about "a tragic case."
FX's Fargo is behind it (151.9 TV ad impressions) at No. 2 — the biggest promo blitz for a returning series (season 3, April 19). And the rest of our ranking is also filled out by cable shows — Cooper's Treasure (Investigation Discovery), Flip or Flop Vegas (HGTV) and Better Call Saul (AMC) — crowding broadcast nets out of the top 5.
Related: Nielsen Launches Out-of-Home TV Ratings Service
1) Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, Investigation Discovery
Impressions: 210,833,688
Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 3%
Avg. View Rate: 91.85%
In-network Value: $958,407
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $477,700
2) Fargo, FX Network
Impressions: 151,945,396
Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 4%
Avg. View Rate: 96.59%
In-network Value: $2,152,019
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $439,617
3) Cooper's Treasure, Discovery Channel
Impressions: 134,556,480
Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%
Avg. View Rate: 95.31%
In-network Value: $1,798,400
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0
4) Flip or Flop Vegas, HGTV
Impressions: 103,630,633
Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%
Avg. View Rate: 88.52%
In-network Value: $1,121,247
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0
5) Better Call Saul, AMC
Impressions: 101,717,715
Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 4%
Avg. View Rate: 90.37%
In-network Value: $894,342
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,495,322
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.
National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.
National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.