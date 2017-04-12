Investigation Discovery Gives ‘Casey Anthony’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through April 9).



On the strength of 210.8 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its Sunday premiere, Investigation Discovery's three-part special Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery is No. 1. The tense promos promise "the untold story" about "a tragic case."



FX's Fargo is behind it (151.9 TV ad impressions) at No. 2 — the biggest promo blitz for a returning series (season 3, April 19). And the rest of our ranking is also filled out by cable shows — Cooper's Treasure (Investigation Discovery), Flip or Flop Vegas (HGTV) and Better Call Saul (AMC) — crowding broadcast nets out of the top 5.



Related: Nielsen Launches Out-of-Home TV Ratings Service

1) Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 210,833,688

Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 91.85%

In-network Value: $958,407

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $477,700

2) Fargo, FX Network

Impressions: 151,945,396

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 96.59%

In-network Value: $2,152,019

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $439,617

3) Cooper's Treasure, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 134,556,480

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 95.31%

In-network Value: $1,798,400

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) Flip or Flop Vegas, HGTV

Impressions: 103,630,633

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 88.52%

In-network Value: $1,121,247

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

5) Better Call Saul, AMC

Impressions: 101,717,715

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 90.37%

In-network Value: $894,342

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,495,322

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).