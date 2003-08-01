FX gets Mac rights
FX has picked up the cable rights to Fox’s The Bernie Mac Show
starting in 2008.
Bernie Mac will appear on FX after a three-year run in off-net broadcast
syndication.
FX is paying $235,000 per half-hour episode, according to reports -- a
relatively modest sum compared to more than $500,000 per episode
for Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle.
Bernie Mac has been cleared in 75% of the United States for its 2005 broadcast-syndication launch.
It has won the Peabody Award, as well as an Emmy Award for writing, the Prism
Award, the Humanitas Award and the NAACP Award.
The show is produced by Regency Television in association with Fox Television
Studios and Twentieth Century Fox Television.
