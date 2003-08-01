FX gets Mac rights

FX has picked up the cable rights to Fox’s The Bernie Mac Show

starting in 2008.

Bernie Mac will appear on FX after a three-year run in off-net broadcast

syndication.

FX is paying $235,000 per half-hour episode, according to reports -- a

relatively modest sum compared to more than $500,000 per episode

for Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle.

Bernie Mac has been cleared in 75% of the United States for its 2005 broadcast-syndication launch.

It has won the Peabody Award, as well as an Emmy Award for writing, the Prism

Award, the Humanitas Award and the NAACP Award.

The show is produced by Regency Television in association with Fox Television

Studios and Twentieth Century Fox Television.