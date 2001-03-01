FX flies with record NASCAR numbers

FX's coverage of the NASCAR Winston Cup and Busch Series races grabbed the highest ratings ever for a sports event in the network's history.

Moreover, the Winston Cup (2.2 household rating) was the third most watched program ever on FX, according to Nielsen Media Research. The Busch Series pulled a 1.8 household rating, a 51% increase from its previous telecast marks last year on TNN that makes it it one the top-ten viewed programs ever on FX.

- Susanne Ault