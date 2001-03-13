FX execs axe Beach script

Fox's NASCAR rights prompted producers of the FX comedy Son of the Beach to pull a script about a race car driver who intentionally causes another driver's death in a crash, The New York Daily News reports.

The story line, written two months before racing star Dale Earnhardt's fatal last-lap crash during the Daytona 500 in February. Beach star and executive producer Tim Stack got a call from FX execs asking that the story line be quashed after the legendary Earnhardt died at Daytona. Stack deferred to their judgement.

The risque Baywatch spoof produced by Howard Stern's production company is obviously not a series that seems to be closely monitored by FX on a regular basis.