FX And Myspace To Feature Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia Sneak Preview

FX and Myspace will debut an exclusive preview episode of the sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia starting August 16th.

The preview episode, “Mac Is a Serial Killer,” will run on Sunny’s Myspace page through August 23rd. The episode will air on FX later in the season.

The web preview is an added promotional push before the series premieres its third season September 13th.

FX had ordered 15 new episodes of Sunny for season three. For the first five weeks, FX will air two new episodes of the show back to back at 10 and 10:30 PM, for the final five weeks the network will feature one new episode at 10, followed by a repeat from season two at 10:30.