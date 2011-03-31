Fuze Starts to ‘Mix Things Up' in New Campaign

The juice brand Fuze, bought by Coca-Cola Co. in 2007,

has grown in sales since its acquisition. The brand has developed a TV campaign

that will launch Friday, April 1, reports

Advertising Age.

The brand previously relied on campaigns highlighting the

product itself; this TV campaign, which uses the slogan "It's Better When You

Mix Things Up," will introduce a cast of fruit characters. In addition to these

promotions, the brand has reformulated its recipes and dropped 7 products from

its lineup.

The TV campaign will be accompanied by print, in-store,

and digital advertisements. The campaign

was developed after the company's brand team spent nine months completed

quantitative research and meeting with consumers. Ilan Sobel, senior VP and general

manager of Glaceau, a division of Coca-Cola, said this research helped come up

with the "It's Better When You Mix Things Up" campaign.

"Given that we were so excited and passionate about

the insights gained around consumers, we felt we wanted to reach the masses in

a compelling and creative way," Sobel said. "In that context, it was

time to take the brand into TV." -- Lindsay Rubino