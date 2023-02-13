Future Launches 2023 NAB Best of Show Awards
Nominations open until March 31
Future has launched the Best of Show Awards for the NAB Show. The prestigious annual awards recognize outstanding products and solutions in the M&E tech sector shown at the NAB Show.
The awards, from industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one of the most attended shows in the industry. There are a range of benefits, from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display and a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our brands, including Broadcasting+Cable, Next TV, TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Mix and TVBEurope.
“This is the 10th anniversary of the Best of Show Awards, and we at Future are proud of having helped shine a light on NAB Show exhibitors for their innovation and dedication to helping advance the cause of media and entertainment,” Future content director Kent Gibbons said. ”We can’t wait to see what's new and exciting this year.”
The Best of Show awards are chosen from companies that exhibit at the NAB Show in April and that submit nominations (nominees pay a fee to enter). All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide (opens in new tab).)
Click here to begin your entry ahead of the March 31 deadline, or continue to browse through the site to find out more about the awards including how to enter, which Future plc brands are involved in the awards, benefits for entering and a range of FAQs. ■
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.