Future Launches 2023 NAB Best of Show Awards

Future has launched the Best of Show Awards for the NAB Show. The prestigious annual awards recognize outstanding products and solutions in the M&E tech sector shown at the NAB Show.

The awards, from industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one of the most attended shows in the industry. There are a range of benefits, from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display and a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our brands, including Broadcasting+Cable, Next TV, TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Mix and TVBEurope.

“This is the 10th anniversary of the Best of Show Awards, and we at Future are proud of having helped shine a light on NAB Show exhibitors for their innovation and dedication to helping advance the cause of media and entertainment,” Future content director Kent Gibbons said. ”We can’t wait to see what's new and exciting this year.”

The Best of Show awards are chosen from companies that exhibit at the NAB Show in April and that submit nominations (nominees pay a fee to enter). All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at l ast year’s guide (opens in new tab) . )