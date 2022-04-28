'B+C' and 'Next TV' Name 2022 Best of Show and Best in Market Awards

B+C and Next TV have announced their Best of Show and Best in Market Awards for spring 2022. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

“This year's awards prove that—despite the constraints imposed by the past several years—the media and entertainment tech industry continues to be driven by innovation and creativity,” said Tom Butts, content director for Future sister publication TV Tech. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their excellence.”

The winners and nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.

The Best of Show awards, from B+C, Next TV and TV Tech and other brands at parent company Future, were chosen from companies that exhibited at the 2022 NAB Show and submitted nominations. The Best in Market category was open to any company.

Best of Show (B+C and Next TV)

Amazon Web Services, AWS Elemental MediaTailor Channel Assembly, B+C.

BLUESHAPE, GO7 Green Power Generator, B+C.

Broadpeak, peakVU.TV, B+C.

Cobalt Digital, 9992-ENC & 9992-DEC SET, Next TV.

Genius Sports, ScoreLink+, B+C.

Imagine Communications, SureFire™, Next TV.

Evertz, the evertz.io platform, Next TV.

Firstlight Media, Firstlight Media Video CMS, Next TV.

LTN Global, LTN Lift, Next TV.

Marketron, Marketron Integration Suite, B+C.

Best in Market (B+C and Next TV)

Blu Digital Group, BluSpot, Next TV.

Evoca, Pilot Set Top Box, Next TV.

INVIDI Technologies, Conexus, B+C.

Pixellot, DoublePlay, Next TV.

Zixi, Zixi ContentXchange, B+C.

Zixi, ZixiSoftware-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) for 5G Networks, Next TV.