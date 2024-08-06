Future Evolves B2B Media & Entertainment Group to Focus on High-Impact Initiatives

Future, a leading global platform in specialist media, today announced plans to evolve its B2B Media & Entertainment Group to focus on high-impact, sustainable initiatives.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating industry excellence by naming long-time industry veteran Charlie Weiss to the 2025 event chairmanship role for the highly esteemed Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame event. Current chairman Bill McGorry will partner with Weiss as chairman emeritus next year. The celebrated, 33-year-old B+C Hall of Fame honors the trailblazers and visionaries who have made significant impacts in the broadcasting and cable sectors.

As part of Future’s plans, it will cease publication of the print magazine and daily newsletters of B+C, Multichannel News and NextTV from September 30, 2024 and will introduce a new, curated SmartBrief newsletter on Media & Entertainment, plus a reformatted nexttv.com website on October 1, 2024.

Future’s new consolidated SmartBrief on Media & Entertainment newsletter will serve as a comprehensive resource for industry professionals, offering curated content, key updates, and in-depth analysis. This initiative aims to provide a streamlined and valuable source of information in a rapidly changing media landscape.

Future B2B SVP Amanda Darman-Allen said: “This industry is going through rapid transformation that requires our business to adapt. By focusing our efforts on impactful in-person events and a unified newsletter, we believe we will maintain our role as a key connector and influencer. The B+C Hall of Fame is a perfect example of the kind of high-caliber event that aligns with our strategy, and we are proud to continue our support for this important celebration.”

For more information about Future’s B+C Hall of Fame, including the event on 26th September 2024, please visit www.bchalloffame.com