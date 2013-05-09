Fusion Names Billy Kimball to Head Programming

Fusion, the upcoming Hispanic network from ABC News and

Univision, made another senior executive hire on Thursday, tapping Billy

Kimball as its senior VP and chief programming officer based in Miami.

Kimball is a bit of an unorthodox choice: his resume

includes producing Comedy Central's Indecision

'92 and nine Independent Spirit Awards shows, writing eight episodes of The Simpsons and co-writing the 2010

documentary Waiting for Superman. He

was also the founding executive producer of The

Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn in 1999 and was EP of The Al Franken Show on Air America Radio

and Sundance Channel from 2004-07.

"Billy has a proven track record as a unique and very

talented creative executive," said Fusion interim GM Beau Ferrari in a

note to staff. "Simply put -- he knows what it takes to keep an audience

tuning in night after night."

Fusion has been busy staffing up ahead of its late 2013

launch, this month hiring Elise Roedenbeck as an on-air contributor, Mariana

van Zeller as a correspondent in Los Angeles and Michael Berkman as creative

director.