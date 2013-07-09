Fusion Hires ABC News Producer as VP of News

ABC News senior producer

Mark Lima is joining the network's joint venture with Univision, Fusion, as

VP of news, it was announced on Tuesday.

Lima was most recently responsible for developing stories

and leading digital and social media integration for Nightline. Prior to that, he was deputy Los Angeles bureau chief at

ABC News for four years and was director of sports and special projects for

NewsOne, ABC's affiliate news service, from 1998-2004.

"Mark has a keen eye for stories that matter, knows how to

create compelling television, and is a tested expert in breaking news

situations," said Fusion interim president Beau Ferrari in a note to staff.

He is an experienced network producer who has led large teams to award-winning

success, and we're very fortunate he's joining Fusion."

Fusion is staffing up ahead of its launch later this year.

The network on Monday hired Nickelodeon's Anhelo Reyes as VP of marketing.