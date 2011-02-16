Fuse's Neeves Heads to BBCA

BBC America has named former Fuse Networks executive Mike D. Neeves to the role of VP Program Scheduling, reporting to SVP Programming Richard De Croce.

Neeves will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the program schedule for BBC America and BBC America On-Demand.

He joins BBC America from Fuse Networks, where he oversaw the network's scheduling and acquisitions strategy. BBCA said his work resulted in record-breaking ratings growth of 130% year on year, and delivered the highest concentration ever of Fuse's elusive key demo.

