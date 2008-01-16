Fuse Names Senior VP, Strategy and Business Operations

Theresa Chillianis was named senior vice president, strategy and business operations for Fuse, Cablevision Systems’ music network.

Based in New York, Chillianis reports to Fuse president Eric Sherman and will head up business operations, including strategic planning, for the network, which targets 12- to 34-year-olds with concerts, series, interviews and specials.

Chillianis comes from parent Cablevision, where she had been VP for video-product management. She had previously held a financial-planning post with the company.