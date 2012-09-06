Furst Named Univision CIO
Univision has named Christopher Furst to the newly created
post of executive VP and chief information officer, based in New York. Furst
had been executive VP and CIO at NBCUniversal.
Furst is a former partner with Navint Consulting, heading up
its media and entertainment practice.
"Chris is an energetic leader with a passion for
technology-driven business results and organizational development," said John
Eck, executive VP, technology, operations and engineering at Univision, to whom
Furst reports. "He has demonstrated the ability to effectively lead and drive
change in a global organization and will be able to apply those talents in his
new role at Univision."
