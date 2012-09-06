Furst Named Univision CIO

Univision has named Christopher Furst to the newly created

post of executive VP and chief information officer, based in New York. Furst

had been executive VP and CIO at NBCUniversal.

Furst is a former partner with Navint Consulting, heading up

its media and entertainment practice.

"Chris is an energetic leader with a passion for

technology-driven business results and organizational development," said John

Eck, executive VP, technology, operations and engineering at Univision, to whom

Furst reports. "He has demonstrated the ability to effectively lead and drive

change in a global organization and will be able to apply those talents in his

new role at Univision."