Furchtgott-Roth to leave FCC

Declaring "there comes a time when every free market advocate in government must fulfill his dream by returning to the private sector," FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth said Wednesday he will not seek a second term on the panel.

The Republican conservative economist, whose term expired June 30, 2000, is permited to remain on an interim basis for a year without a reappointment. "It has been a great honor to serve for more than three years on the Federal Communications Commission," he said. "However, there comes a time when every free market advocate in government must fulfill his dream by returning to the private sector."

Furchtgott-Roth has not revealed his next career move. - Bill McConnell