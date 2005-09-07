Fund Started To Help Cable Workers

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association is creating a charitable fund that will help cable industry employees and other hurricane victims recover from the effects of Hurricane Katrina.

The non-profit group, called the Cable Hope Fund, will start collecting money from cable operators, programmers, tech vendors, employees and others related to the industry.

Funds will be used to help provide housing, education, long-term rebuilding initiatives and other essential services for hurricane victims and their families.



NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow said Wednesday he was challenging sponsors of cable's Kaitz Dinner next week to match their contributions to that cause with a like amount to the fund.

The industry's Cable in the Classroom initiative has also been charged with determining how it can help fill the education void for children and others displaced by the storm.

Co-chairs of the fund are Glenn Britt, chairman & CEO, Time Warner Cable; Judy McGrath, chairman & CEO, MTV Networks; Abbe Raven, president & CEO, A&E Television Networks;

Jim Robbins, president & CEO, Cox Communications; Brian Roberts, chairman & CEO, Comcast Corporation; Henry Schleiff, chairman & CEO, Court TV; and Michael Willner, president & CEO, Insight Communications.