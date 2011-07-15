Full List of Emmy Nominees
Outstanding Drama
Series
Boardwalk Empire - HBO
The Good Wife -
CBS
Mad Men - AMC
Friday Night Lights
- DirecTV
Dexter -
Showtime
Game of Thrones
- HBO
Outstanding Lead
Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk
Empire (HBO)
Michael C. Hall, Dexter
(Showtime)
Kyle Chandler, Friday
Night Lights (DirecTV)
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
(AMC)
Hugh Laurie, House
(Fox)
Timothy Olyphant, Justified
(FX)
Outstanding Lead
Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss, Mad
Men (AMC)
Connie Britton, Friday
Night Lights (DirecTV)
Mariska Hargitay, Law
& Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)
Mireille Enos, The
Killing (AMC)
Julianna Margulies, The
Good Wife (CBS)
Kathy Bates, Harry's
Law (NBC)
Outstanding
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
John Slattery, Mad
Men (AMC)
Andre Braugher, Men
of a Certain Age (TNT)
Walton Goggins, Justified
(FX)
Peter Dinklage, Game
of Thrones (HBO)
Josh Charles, The
Good Wife (CBS)
Alan Cumming, The
Good Wife (CBS)
Outstanding
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kelly Macdonald, Boardwalk
Empire (HBO)
Christina Hendricks, Mad
Men (AMC)
Michelle Forbes, The
Killing (AMC)
Archie Panjabi, The
Good Wife (CBS)
Margo Martindale, Justified
(FX)
Christine Baranski, The
Good Wife (CBS)
Outstanding Comedy
Series
Glee - Fox
Parks and
Recreation - NBC
The Office -
NBC
Modern Family -
ABC
30 Rock - NBC
The Big Bang Theory
- CBS
Outstanding Lead
Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
(Showtime)
Jim Parsons, The
Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Steve Carell, The
Office (NBC)
Johnny Galecki, The
Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Louis C.K., Louie
(FX)
Alec Baldwin, 30
Rock (NBC)
Outstanding Lead
Actress in a Comedy Series
Laura Linney, The
Big C (Showtime)
Edie Falco, Nurse
Jackie (Showtime)
Amy Poehler, Parks
and Recreation (NBC)
Melissa McCarthy, Mike
& Molly (CBS)
Martha Plimpton, Raising
Hope (Fox)
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
(NBC)
Outstanding
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Cryer, Two and
a Half Men (CBS)
Chris Colfer, Glee
(Fox)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern
Family (ABC)
Ed O'Neill, Modern
Family (ABC)
Eric Stonestreet, Modern
Family (ABC)
Ty Burrell, Modern
Family (ABC)
Outstanding
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Lynch, Glee
(Fox)
Betty White, Hot in
Cleveland (TV Land)
Julie Bowen, Modern
Family (ABC)
Kristen Wiig, Saturday
Night Live (NBC)
Jane Krakowski, 30
Rock (NBC)
Sofia Vergara, Modern
Family (ABC)
