Full List of Emmy Nominees

B&C's complete Emmys coverage

Outstanding Drama

Series

Boardwalk Empire - HBO

The Good Wife -

CBS

Mad Men - AMC

Friday Night Lights

- DirecTV

Dexter -

Showtime

Game of Thrones

- HBO

Outstanding Lead

Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk

Empire (HBO)

Michael C. Hall, Dexter

(Showtime)

Kyle Chandler, Friday

Night Lights (DirecTV)

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

(AMC)

Hugh Laurie, House

(Fox)

Timothy Olyphant, Justified

(FX)

Outstanding Lead

Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss, Mad

Men (AMC)

Connie Britton, Friday

Night Lights (DirecTV)

Mariska Hargitay, Law

& Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Mireille Enos, The

Killing (AMC)

Julianna Margulies, The

Good Wife (CBS)

Kathy Bates, Harry's

Law (NBC)

Outstanding

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Slattery, Mad

Men (AMC)

Andre Braugher, Men

of a Certain Age (TNT)

Walton Goggins, Justified

(FX)

Peter Dinklage, Game

of Thrones (HBO)

Josh Charles, The

Good Wife (CBS)

Alan Cumming, The

Good Wife (CBS)

Outstanding

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kelly Macdonald, Boardwalk

Empire (HBO)

Christina Hendricks, Mad

Men (AMC)

Michelle Forbes, The

Killing (AMC)

Archie Panjabi, The

Good Wife (CBS)

Margo Martindale, Justified

(FX)

Christine Baranski, The

Good Wife (CBS)

Outstanding Comedy

Series

Glee - Fox

Parks and

Recreation - NBC

The Office -

NBC

Modern Family -

ABC

30 Rock - NBC

The Big Bang Theory

- CBS



Outstanding Lead

Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

(Showtime)

Jim Parsons, The

Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Steve Carell, The

Office (NBC)

Johnny Galecki, The

Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Louis C.K., Louie

(FX)

Alec Baldwin, 30

Rock (NBC)

Outstanding Lead

Actress in a Comedy Series

Laura Linney, The

Big C (Showtime)

Edie Falco, Nurse

Jackie (Showtime)

Amy Poehler, Parks

and Recreation (NBC)

Melissa McCarthy, Mike

& Molly (CBS)

Martha Plimpton, Raising

Hope (Fox)

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

(NBC)

Outstanding

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Cryer, Two and

a Half Men (CBS)

Chris Colfer, Glee

(Fox)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern

Family (ABC)

Ed O'Neill, Modern

Family (ABC)

Eric Stonestreet, Modern

Family (ABC)

Ty Burrell, Modern

Family (ABC)

Outstanding

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch, Glee

(Fox)

Betty White, Hot in

Cleveland (TV Land)

Julie Bowen, Modern

Family (ABC)

Kristen Wiig, Saturday

Night Live (NBC)

Jane Krakowski, 30

Rock (NBC)

Sofia Vergara, Modern

Family (ABC)

Click here to see the full list of nominees at the Emmys site.