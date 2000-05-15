Fujinon HD lenses break the ice

Cinematographer Norbert Wu used Fujinon high-definition lenses to capture underwater footage for Under Antarctic Ice, a wnet New York production scheduled for broadcast on PBS stations in fall 2001.

Wu used two Fujinon HA10x5.2BERD lenses on Sony HDTV cameras to shoot all of the production's underwater footage in the 1080-line interlace format.

Wu and a revolving crew of three to four members worked out of the U.S. base at McMurdo Station under a grant from National Science Foundation Office of Polar Programs Artists and Writers.