FuelTV Names Melissa Forman SVP of Programming, Development and Current
Melissa Forman is returning to Fox Sports Media Group
(FSMG) as senior vice president of programming, development and current for
Fuel TV, the network announced Wednesday.
Forman will be in charge of managing the development
and production of Fuel TV's shows. She will report to George Greenberg, EVP/GM,
Fuel TV.
Forman was part of the original creative team that helped launch Fox
Sports in 1994. Her credits include being the live music producer and director
for the network's broadcasts of the Super Bowl XXXI and XXXIII pregame shows;
and producing and directing the openings for Fox NFL Sunday.
"Melissa is one of the most talented showrunners in the business,"
says Greenberg. "She is an exceptional producer/director who brings a very
distinctive production style to the network. She carries a creative and
aggressive spirit that will guide Fuel TV's programming in a dynamic direction
that will have a lasting impact."
Forman is an eight-time Emmy Award winner.
