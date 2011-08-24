FuelTV Names Melissa Forman SVP of Programming, Development and Current

Melissa Forman is returning to Fox Sports Media Group

(FSMG) as senior vice president of programming, development and current for

Fuel TV, the network announced Wednesday.





Forman will be in charge of managing the development

and production of Fuel TV's shows. She will report to George Greenberg, EVP/GM,

Fuel TV.





Forman was part of the original creative team that helped launch Fox

Sports in 1994. Her credits include being the live music producer and director

for the network's broadcasts of the Super Bowl XXXI and XXXIII pregame shows;

and producing and directing the openings for Fox NFL Sunday.





"Melissa is one of the most talented showrunners in the business,"

says Greenberg. "She is an exceptional producer/director who brings a very

distinctive production style to the network. She carries a creative and

aggressive spirit that will guide Fuel TV's programming in a dynamic direction

that will have a lasting impact."





Forman is an eight-time Emmy Award winner.



