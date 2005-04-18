Fuel Execs Promoted

Fuel, Fox Cable Networks Group’s action-sports network, has promoted three senior executives to vice president: Jake Munsey, marketing; Scott Paridon, production and development; and Shon Tomlin, programming and development.

Since 2003, Munsey, Paridon and Tomlin have served as the network’s creative director, supervising producer and executive producer, respectively. All three will report to SVP and assistant general manager, CJ Olivares.

In other executive news at FUEL, Oren Hatum joins the network as director, on-air promotions, from his current role as director, on-air promotions for FSN. Since launching July 1, 2003, FUEL is currently in around 12 million homes.

