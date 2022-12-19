FuboTV Signs Up 7 Scripps Networks for Carriage
FuboTV is now the only virtual pay TV service besides DirecTV Stream to carry ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce, Grit, Newsy and Court TV
FuboTV has announced a new carriage agreement with Scripps Networks that will bring seven more channels to the virtual pay TV service's $70-a-month baseline "Pro" tier.
The multi-year deal will add ION, ION Mystery, ION Plus, Bounce, Grit Court TV and -- effective Jan. 1, when it becomes "Scripps News" -- Newsy.
“Today’s launch gives consumers a new streaming option to watch these top Scripps channels and further diversifies FuboTV’s growing programming line-up,” said Marisa Elizondo, VP of content strategy and distribution for FuboTV. “Fubo’s mission is to aggregate and distribute a leading sports package, balanced with news and entertainment content, that appeals to every member of the household, all at an affordable price.”
The Scripps channels aren't available in other vMVPD bundles, beyond DirecTV Stream, FuboTV noted.
The addition ups FuboTV's base tier to 146 networks.
