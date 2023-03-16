FuboTV Adds Fishing, College Sports FAST Channels

FuboTV has added two Navio Networks-owned sports channels to its lineup of FAST services as part of multi-year partnership.

The networks include Wired2Fish TV, which is dedicated to fishing enthusiasts, and CampusLore Sports, which focuses on college sports, according to Navio.

Wired2Fish TV features a lineup of live events and original content featuring fishing legends, entertaining personalities, celebrities, and popular anglers, while CampusLore Sports offers original daily live programming featuring pro athletes breaking down weekly games and news, interviews with professional athletes, game day matchup simulations and replays of the best games in NCAA history, said Navio.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fubo to bring our highly regarded channels to their platform," Navio Networks CEO, Doug Neiman said in a statement. "Fubo has a powerful streaming TV offering, with a strong emphasis on sports. We are confident that their subscribers will enjoy our top-notch fishing and college sports programming. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with FuboTV."■