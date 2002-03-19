FTC's Muris takes turn before Hollings

Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) continued to let agency heads know he's the boss

when he threatened Federal Trade Commission chairman Timothy Muris Tuesday with

job and budget cuts.

Hollings is angry with Muris and Charles James, assistant attorney general

for the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, for agreeing to new

merger-clearance procedures without first informing him.

Hollings' opinion matters in this arena, as he is chairman of both the Senate

Commerce Committee, which authorizes the FTC and the DOJ to receive money from

the federal government, and of the Appropriations Subcommittee that hands out

the money.

He told Muris some of the things Muris and James had done in making the

changes -- such as consulting outside attorney Joe Sims, who represented AOL

Time Warner Inc. when that company's merger was before the FTC -- were

'outrageous' and 'improper.'

'What we'll have to do, by God, is just cut that budget so we get their

attention,' Hollings said.

The committee is also studying whether it has the authority to cut salaries

and political positions. 'Sometimes when you cut pay, you get their final

attention,' Hollings said.

Hollings told Muris that if he and James went ahead with their new

merger-clearance plan -- in which the DOJ would review all media-related mergers

-- he would proceed with his threats.

After the hearing, Muris told reporters he hadn't changed his mind about

implementing the changes.