FTC Chairman Names Mergers Deputy

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Deborah Platt Majoras has named Jeffrey Schmidt deputy director of the bureau of competition, where his job will include helping to oversee merger investigations and to prepare enforcement recommendations.

Schmidt had been a partner in the Washington office of law firm Pillsbury Winthrop.

He is also a past counsel to various industry consortia, including for the electronics, software, radio frequency ID, pharmaceutical and grocery industries.

It will be something of a homecoming for Schmidt, who was an attorney adviser to Commissioner Terry Calvani in the mid-1980's.

