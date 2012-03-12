FS Detroit's Bryant Passes Away at 53
Tim
Bryant, the longtime director of media for Fox Sports' Detroit passed
away suddenly over the weekend, the station confirmed Monday.
Bryant,
who had been with FS Detroit since 1998, had also served as VP of
communication for the International Hockey League. Bryant also worked
for two of the NHL's franchises, holding top communications posts for
San Jose Sharks and the former Minnesota North Stars (now Dallas Stars).
Bryant also was the director of communications for the NBA's Minnesota
Timberwolves.
Greg Hammaren, senior VP and GM of Fox Sports Detroit released the following statement:
"Tim
was an invaluable member of the Fox Sports Detroit team. His
contribution to the success of our business cannot be overstated. I am
thankful to have worked alongside him and proud to have known him as a
friend for the last 10 years. He was a confidant and a counselor to
many of us, and his wisdom will be missed. It's hard to find the words
to describe the sadness all of us at Fox Sports Detroit are all feeling
today. Our thoughts and prayers go to Tim's wife Teresa and his son
Danny, whom he loved tremendously."
He is survived by his wife Teresa and his son Danny.
