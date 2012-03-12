FS Detroit's Bryant Passes Away at 53

Tim

Bryant, the longtime director of media for Fox Sports' Detroit passed

away suddenly over the weekend, the station confirmed Monday.

Bryant,

who had been with FS Detroit since 1998, had also served as VP of

communication for the International Hockey League. Bryant also worked

for two of the NHL's franchises, holding top communications posts for

San Jose Sharks and the former Minnesota North Stars (now Dallas Stars).

Bryant also was the director of communications for the NBA's Minnesota

Timberwolves.

Greg Hammaren, senior VP and GM of Fox Sports Detroit released the following statement:

"Tim

was an invaluable member of the Fox Sports Detroit team. His

contribution to the success of our business cannot be overstated. I am

thankful to have worked alongside him and proud to have known him as a

friend for the last 10 years. He was a confidant and a counselor to

many of us, and his wisdom will be missed. It's hard to find the words

to describe the sadness all of us at Fox Sports Detroit are all feeling

today. Our thoughts and prayers go to Tim's wife Teresa and his son

Danny, whom he loved tremendously."

He is survived by his wife Teresa and his son Danny.