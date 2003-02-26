Fritts speech canceled

National Association of Broadcasters president Eddie Fritts' speech to the

Media Institute in Washington, D.C., on media-ownership rules had to be canceled for a

second time Wednesday due to the death of his father-in-law, John Pierce Richie,

late Tuesday.

Fritts and wife Martha Dale traveled to Tennessee for the funeral.

Fritts was to have given the speech one week ago, but that luncheon was

canceled due to the snowstorm that blanketed the East

Coast.